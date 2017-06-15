Episode 124 of the Sports Illustrated Media podcast features a return of the sports media roundtable with Sports Business Daily media writer John Ourand and SI.com columnist Jimmy Traina.

On this podcast, we discuss the NBA Finals ratings, the best since Michael Jordan’s last Finals in 1998; the impact of super teams on television ratings; why NBC opted to put two Stanley Cup Finals games on NBCSN; the decision by NBC News and Megyn Kelly’s to interview Alex Jones for its news program and what the longterm fallout will be; what ESPN will do with Rex Ryan, if anything; the Sports Business Journal report on how the median age of sports television viewers is soaring upward; who is charge of Fox Sports PR; the NFL Network’s directive for talent not to talk politics on social media; and much more.

Podcast breakdown

• The robust NBA Finals ratings for the Warriors-Cavaliers – 1:30

• Why NBC opts to put two Stanley Cup Games on NBCSN – 8:30

• The Sports Business Journal report on how nearly all sports are seeing a quick rise in average age of TV viewers – 12:00

• How ESPN management will handle the fracas involving Rex Ryan, if they react at all ­– 17:30

• NBC News and Megyn Kelly’s decision to put conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on its airwaves – 21:30

• The NFL Network telling its employees not to talk politics on social media and not to get into back-and-forths with viewers – 29:30

• How social media impacts those who believe ESPN has gone left as an organization – 33:00

• Who is running Fox Sports PR? – 40:30

• FS1 on FS1 crime – 44:00

• Jimmy on Britt McHenry’s defense of a Philly reporter – 48:00

• The options for those at ESPN who were laid off by the company – 51:30

