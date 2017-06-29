Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

As Chris Paul was on the verge of arranging a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Houston Rockets, he was able to leave the underserved community of South Los Angeles with the gift of technology before departing.

On the eve of a report from The Vertical on the trade agreement having been reached Wednesday, Paul was on site at Compton Avenue Elementary School hanging out with the kids and working together on new computers.

Kaiser Permanente in partnership with the Chris Paul Family Foundation announced Tuesday they had awarded a $100,000 grant to refurbish and equip two computer labs at elementary schools in the Watts neighborhood.

“The Chris Paul Family Foundation is proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente to bring vital learning technology and resiliency skills to kids in the Watts community,” Paul, a Kaiser Permanente ambassador, said in a statement.

The two organizations’ grant brought computers, monitors, printers and software to the computer labs at Lovelia P. Flournoy Elementary School as well.

“These two new computer labs are beautiful additions to our schools and our community,” Christopher Downing, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Local District South, said in a statement. “Kaiser Permanente and the Chris Paul Foundation are helping us educate our children with the technology they’ll need to succeed in the workforce of the future and the mental health and coping skills they’ll need to succeed in life.”