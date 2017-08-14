Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is leaving his post on President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, he announced Monday night.

In a statement, Plank said his company “engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

Plank is the second CEO to leave the council, following in the footsteps of Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier. In announcing his departure from the council, Frazier pointed to Trump’s refusal to denounce violent white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va.

“America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy,” Frazier said in a statement.

After facing intense scrutiny for denouncing hatred and bigotry “on many sides” in remarks on Saturday, Trump came out Monday with a more direct condemnation of “racist violence.”

Plank was more vague in his explanation for leaving the council.

“I joined the American Manufacturing Council because I believed it was important for Under Armour to have an active seat at the table and represent our industry. We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing. However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics. “I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council. I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.”

Plank’s support of Trump became a point of contention earlier this year when he referred to Trump as an “asset” to the country. Stephen Curry, Under Armour’s highest profile pitchman, responded by cheekily calling Trump an “ass.”

“I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the et.”

When fellow Under Armour athletes Dwayne Johnson and Misty Copeland echoed Curry’s sentiments, Plank took out a full-page ad in the Baltimore Sun to denounce Trump’s travel ban for citizens of several Muslim-majority nations.