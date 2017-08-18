Episode 132 of the Sports Illustrated Media podcast features Detroit Free Press sports columnist and best-selling author Mitch Albom.

In this podcast, Albom discusses the piece he wrote for the Detroit Free Press on June 15, 2017, titled “Chika’s Story,” the story of the five-year-old girl Albom and his wife, Janine, brought to the United States from Haiti. Chika was diagnosed with a DIPG brain tumor in May of 2015 in Haiti, and lived 23 months before passing away last April; why he decided to write about Chika; how to approach writing a piece about the death of a child; the pain of writing about the death of a loved one; why Albom keeps a daily dairy; the decision to share videos of Chika with the public; who saw his rough drafts prior to publication; why he reads his work to his wife; the editing process of the piece; whether he will write a book on Chika; hearing from parents who had lost a child; operating a mission in Port Au Prince, Haiti; whether sports writing still holds an interest for him; why he will likely stop writing sports at some point, and much more.

