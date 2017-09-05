Tech & Media

ESPN2 to air Monday Night Football In Spanish

ESPN will simulcast its Monday Night Football broadcast in Spanish on ESPN 2, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily.

The Spanish broadcast can be found on ESPN 2 for the first nine weeks of the season. Due to college basketball commitments, the network won't be able to simulcast the full Monday Night Football schedule.

“Appealing to an Hispanic audience is a priority for us,” ESPN’s executive vice president of programming and scheduling Burke Magnus said. “Obviously, it’s also a priority for the NFL in terms of growing their fan base and tracking on the changing demographics of the country.”

Alvaro Martin will serve as the play-by-play announcers alongside Raul Allegre as the analyst, John Sutcliffe will be the sideline reporter.

