Apple will now offer live sporting events on the Apple TV 4K, the company announced Tuesday.

Additionally, viewers will be notified of close games and the scores will be shown so people can decided whether or not they want to turn on a game thanks to the new sports tab that they are adding. The sports tab will feature every live and upcoming game.

Prices for the Apple TV 4K start at $179 and it can be ordered starting Sept. 15. It will ship Sept. 22.