Tech & Media

Apple Watch Series 3 Features New Workout App, Cellular Compatibility On-The-Go

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Apple Watch Series 3 is making a few changes so that it can be used on-the-go anywhere without an iPhone. It will feature a new workout app, smart activity tracking and a GymKit app to connect the watch to gym equipment.

Cellular compatibility is now available in the new Apple Watch so that users can now use their watch to take calls, respond to text messages and more. Apple Music is also going to be available on the new apple watch so you can listen to all your favorite songs or podcasts while running or working out.

The watch is making changes so that it can also be used for skiing and snowboarding. It is also swim-proof so that users can use it while surfing or swimming. For those who enjoy hiking and climbing, the new watch has an altimeter and can track elevation gain. 

A new Nike Running app will also come out for the new watch. Apple also announced that its watcOS 4 is due out on September 19 with improved heart rate monitoring.Apple is working with Stanford and the FDA on a new Apple Heart Study to track and notify users when their hearts beats irregularly, when heart rates are elevated or when you don't appear to be active.

Orders will begin on September 15. Watches will be available on September 22. The watch will be $329 without cellular compatibility and $399 with.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters