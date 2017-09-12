The Apple Watch Series 3 is making a few changes so that it can be used on-the-go anywhere without an iPhone. It will feature a new workout app, smart activity tracking and a GymKit app to connect the watch to gym equipment.

Cellular compatibility is now available in the new Apple Watch so that users can now use their watch to take calls, respond to text messages and more. Apple Music is also going to be available on the new apple watch so you can listen to all your favorite songs or podcasts while running or working out.

The watch is making changes so that it can also be used for skiing and snowboarding. It is also swim-proof so that users can use it while surfing or swimming. For those who enjoy hiking and climbing, the new watch has an altimeter and can track elevation gain.

A new Nike Running app will also come out for the new watch. Apple also announced that its watcOS 4 is due out on September 19 with improved heart rate monitoring.Apple is working with Stanford and the FDA on a new Apple Heart Study to track and notify users when their hearts beats irregularly, when heart rates are elevated or when you don't appear to be active.

Orders will begin on September 15. Watches will be available on September 22. The watch will be $329 without cellular compatibility and $399 with.