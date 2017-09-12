Tech & Media

Not So Fast. Mike Francesa's December Exit From WFAN May Not Happen

1:06 | Tech & Media
Boomer Esiason Addresses Arrest of Craig Carton
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Will the Sports Pope put his upcoming exit from WFAN on hold?

It seems that could be the case based on what Mike Francesa told Newsday on Tuesday.

With Francesa set to leave the station after 30 years on Dec. 15, things at New York's top sports-talk radio station are unexpectedly in turmoil thanks to last week's arrest of morning host, Craig Carton. Now, WFAN has to fill Carton's spot as well as Francesa's. Would Mike alter his plan to bolt the FAN to help ease the blow for the company?

I will not turn my back on the station,” Francesa told Newsday's Neil Best. “Let’s see what the fall brings. I haven’t talked to anybody, but I know there are conversations ahead.”

Carton's arrest for his alleged role in a Ponzi scheme leaves Boomer Esiason without a partner for the 6 a.m.-10 a.m. ET show. WFAN still hasn't named a host to replace Francesa, who has said all along that Dec. 15 will be his last show no matter what.

However, some people have speculated that WFAN could work something out with Francesa, whose show airs from 1 p.m to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, to stay on longer in hopes of stabilizing the station's schedule.

“I understand the question; it is fair,” Francesa said. “Right now there is nothing to report. The plan remains in place.”

For now.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters