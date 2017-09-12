Will the Sports Pope put his upcoming exit from WFAN on hold?

It seems that could be the case based on what Mike Francesa told Newsday on Tuesday.

With Francesa set to leave the station after 30 years on Dec. 15, things at New York's top sports-talk radio station are unexpectedly in turmoil thanks to last week's arrest of morning host, Craig Carton. Now, WFAN has to fill Carton's spot as well as Francesa's. Would Mike alter his plan to bolt the FAN to help ease the blow for the company?

“I will not turn my back on the station,” Francesa told Newsday's Neil Best. “Let’s see what the fall brings. I haven’t talked to anybody, but I know there are conversations ahead.”

Carton's arrest for his alleged role in a Ponzi scheme leaves Boomer Esiason without a partner for the 6 a.m.-10 a.m. ET show. WFAN still hasn't named a host to replace Francesa, who has said all along that Dec. 15 will be his last show no matter what.

However, some people have speculated that WFAN could work something out with Francesa, whose show airs from 1 p.m to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, to stay on longer in hopes of stabilizing the station's schedule.

“I understand the question; it is fair,” Francesa said. “Right now there is nothing to report. The plan remains in place.”

For now.