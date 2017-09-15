Kevin Durant Says He Supports Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill has Kevin Durant in her corner amid attacks from the White House over her comments on Donald Trump.

“I’m behind Jemele—I support her,” Durant told TMZ Thursday night. “She’s standing up for what she believes in. I’m with it.”

Hill has faced increasing criticism for her tweets calling Trump a white supremacist, including from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the president himself.

Sanders called Hill’s comments “a fireable offense” in her Wednesday press briefing. Friday morning, Trump sent a tweet endorsing the largely debunked theory still propagated by right-wingers that ESPN is losing subscribers because of a leftist agenda and ordered the network to “[a]pologize for untruth!”

It’s hardly a surprise that Durant would back Hill over Trump on this issue. Last month, after the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va., Durant said he would not visit the White House if invited because he doesn’t “respect who’s in office right now.”