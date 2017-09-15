Tech & Media

White House Doubles Down On Saying Jemele Hill's Tweets Were Fireable Offense

0:50 | Tech & Media
President Trump Demands ESPN 'Apologize for Untruth'
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once again weighed in on ESPN and Jemele Hill on Friday, while throwing in a splash of alternate facts and fake news.

Sanders was asked about Donald Trump's tweet in which he said the network should "apologize for untruth." The reporter wanted to know if Trump would also be apologizing for his constant birtherism claims against Barack Obama.

Naturally, Sanders quickly brushed aside the birtherism question and took aim at ESPN.

"I think the President has made plenty of comments on that front," Sanders about Trump's birther position. "I think the point is, ESPN has been hypocritical. They should hold anchors to a fair and consistent standard. ESPN suspended a longtime anchor, Linda Cohn, not too long ago for expressing a political viewpoint. The network's public editor has said that there is a perception that ESPN has become political and that has harmed the network. This is clearly a political statement. They should be consistent in whatever guidelines they have set themselves in that front."

Sanders was then asked if she still believed Hill's tweets, in which she said Trump was a white supremacist, were a "fireable offense."

"I do," replied Sanders, "and I think they laid that out themselves by suspending one of their own anchors for political comments."

Of course, neither ESPN, nor Cohn, has confirmed she was suspended for a radio interview in which she said ESPN should stay away from politics. So even if Cohn did face disciplinary action from the network, it wouldn't have been for political commentary (which she never made), it would've been for criticizing her own network.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters