After going viral on the internet during his Monday Night Football debut, the world will be wondering whether ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp will be making a return to airwaves for the Detroit Lions and New York Giants matchup.

Dipp garnered national attention for his awkward report on Broncos head coach Vance Joseph "having the time of his life" during last week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dipp posted a video on Twitter that he wanted to show some respect and meant no disrespect on the broadcast.

Dipp has been an ESPN reporter since 2013 and has primarily worked on the Spanish-language ESPN Deportes programming.

An ESPN spokesman issued the following statement to SI's Richard Deitsch on Monday and it appears that Dipp's second chance will have to wait.

"Sergio is doing his regularly-scheduled hosting duties for NFL Live tonight, which is a Spanish-language studio show that airs in Mexico (not on ESPN Deportes)."