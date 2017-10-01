Tech & Media

Keith Hernandez Joining FOX Sports/FS1 MLB Studio Show

Keith Hernandez will be filling the void left by Pete Rose on FOX Sports' Major League Baseball studio coverage.

Multiple sources told SI.com that Hernandez will start in his new role on FOX's studio show, alongside host Kevin Burkhardt and analysts, Alex Rodriguez and Franks Thomas, beginning this postseason. 

Rose was let go by FOX in late August after sexual misconduct allegations.

Hernandez, who played for the Cardinals and Mets in his career, has been calling Mets games on SNY for the past 12 seasons. At the end of Sunday's telecast, play-by-play man Gary Cohen cryptically thanked Hernandez for the 12 years and Hernandez responded, "It was great, I enjoyed it." Many fans didn't know what to make of the exchange, but Hernandez is not leaving the SNY.

FS1 will air the American League Division series between the Twins/Yankees wild-card winner and the Indians beginning on Thursday. They also have the ALCS before the World Series goes to FOX.

