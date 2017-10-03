Tech & Media

NBA Insider Marc Stein Joins The New York Times After ESPN Layoff

5:53 | NBA
NBA Preview 2017-18: Cavs and Celtics should dominate Eastern Conference
Chris Chavez
44 minutes ago

NBA insider Marc Stein has announced that he will join the New York Times in time to cover his 25th season.

Stein is best known for his work as one of ESPN's NBA senior writers since 2000 and has been covering the NBA since 1994.

He signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN in October 2016 before announcing that he had been laid-off by the network in April. He finished up the NBA season for ESPN and went on a hiatus from Twitter just minutes before the start of NBA free agency on July 1. On that same day, Adrian Wojnarowski started his new job as a senior insider for ESPN.

He broke his Twitter silence to announce his new job on Tuesday afternoon:

The 2017-18 NBA season begins on Tuesday, October 17.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters