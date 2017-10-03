NBA insider Marc Stein has announced that he will join the New York Times in time to cover his 25th season.

Stein is best known for his work as one of ESPN's NBA senior writers since 2000 and has been covering the NBA since 1994.

He signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN in October 2016 before announcing that he had been laid-off by the network in April. He finished up the NBA season for ESPN and went on a hiatus from Twitter just minutes before the start of NBA free agency on July 1. On that same day, Adrian Wojnarowski started his new job as a senior insider for ESPN.

He broke his Twitter silence to announce his new job on Tuesday afternoon:

Proud and hugely humbled to share that, just in time for my 25th season covering the greatest league in the world, I'm joining the @nytimes — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 3, 2017

Thoroughly blessed to jump back into the hoopla only #thisleague can generate alongside my man @scottcacciola and the HoF'er @harveyaraton — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 3, 2017

Likewise eager to reunite with longtime newspaper colleagues @julietmacur, @bykaren and @billywitz AND join up with the ace @nytsports team — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 3, 2017

PS -- I missed y'all, Twitter. Especially YOU, NBA Twitter ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 3, 2017

The 2017-18 NBA season begins on Tuesday, October 17.