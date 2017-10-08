Star Wars: The Last Jedi Will Debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Football

The upcoming Monday Night broadcast between the Vikings and Bears should get a viewership boost thanks to the Skywalkers.

Richard Deitsch
October 08, 2017

Lucasfilm announced on Sunday that the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Football on during halftime of the Vikings-Bears. The game kicks at 8:15 p.m. EDT. The film opens in U.S. theaters on December 15.

In 2012 Disney purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion, putting the Star Wars franchise under the same umbrella as Monday Night Football.

