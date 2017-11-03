ESPN host Tony Reali shared on Twitter on Friday how the Halloween New York City terrorist attack occurred outside of his home while he was on-air.

Reali started the thread originally in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the show "Around the Horn," saying there's a million stories from all of the 3,362 episodes. He then went on to describe how the attack started right outside his home where his wife was and that the attack ended near his daughter's school, which was put on lockdown.

Francesca was safe. My wife was safe. 19 precious people weren’t. 19. Lives ended. Lives changed forever. — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) November 3, 2017

“The attack started directly outside my apartment, where my wife was,” he wrote. “It ended a few blocks from our daughter’s school. In real time I knew nothing other than it was close. I was in the chair — we were in the middle of our first segment — but in my head I was gone.”

Reali ended the thread saying he was "proudest of our (the show's) heart."