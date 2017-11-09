One day after he spent 12 minutes attacking Roy Halladay, who died in a plane crash on Tuesday, for being "cavalier about life" and not appreciating "the tenuousness of life," Boston radio host, Michael Felger, said his rant was over the top, but he did not issue a full apology.

Opening his show Thursday on Boston's WBZ, The Sports Hub, Felger said, "In a nutshell, I would say I feel bad about what happened on a lot of levels. I feel bad about what I said and how I conducted myself. I feel bad about that. To say it was over the top or insensitive is really stating the obvious. That’s really not saying much. … I could some in and say I apologize if I offended anyone, but that’s fake and hollow and everyone hates that, don’t you? Isn’t that the worst when someone comes in and says that.

Besides, the only folks I would really want to extend that to are the loved ones of Halladay. They’re the ones dealing with enough right now not to have to have me come over the top and do what I did yesterday… That one’s gonna stick with me for a while as it relates to them."

Felger did apologize to the people he works with at CBS Radio and NBC Sports, which simulcasts the radio show.