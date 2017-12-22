How to Watch Sports Non-Stop This Christmas

Sports fans are in for a treat this Christmas. Because the holiday falls on a Monday, you have a full slate of NFL games in addition to the usual Christmas Day NBA action. Add that to a host of bowl games, college hoops and world soccer, and you’ve got yourself a jam-packed weekend of sports action.

Suppose, for the sake of argument, that you wanted to avoid as much contact with your family as possible and just watch sports from Christmas Eve through Boxing Day. Could you do it? Yes, absolutely! Let’s lay out how. (All times eastern.)

Christmas eve (Sunday)

12:30 a.m.

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic (consolation round) – ESPNU

10 a.m.

Leicester Tigers vs. Saracens (English rugby) – NBCSN

​1 p.m.

Bowling – ESPN

Nine NFL games (click here to see which is airing in your market) – CBS and Fox

3 p.m.

World Series of Poker – ESPN

4:25 p.m.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys (in most of the country; click here to see if you’re one of the unfortunate souls getting Giants-Cardinals in your market instead) — Fox

8:30 p.m.

Fresno State vs. Houston (Hawaii Bowl) – ESPN

Christmas Day (Monday)

Noon

Sixers vs. Knicks – ESPN

3 p.m.

Cavs vs. Warriors – ABC

4:30 p.m.

Steelers vs. Texans – NBC

5:30 p.m.

Wizards vs. Celtics – ABC

8 p.m.

Rockets vs. Thunder – ABC

WWE Raw – USA Network

8:30 p.m.

Raiders vs. Eagles – ESPN

10:30 p.m.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers – TNT

Boxing Day (Tuesday)

7:30 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Southampton – NBCSN

​10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Burnley – NBCSN

​12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Swansea – NBCSN

​1:30 p.m.

Utah vs. West Virginia (Heart of Dallas Bowl) – ESPN

5:15 p.m.

Duke vs. Northern Illinois (Quick Lane Bowl) – ESPN

8 p.m.

Bulls vs. Bucks – NBA TV

WWE SmackDown Live – USA Network

9 p.m.

Kansas State vs. UCLA (Cactus Bowl) – ESPN

10:30 p.m.

Kings vs. Clippers – NBA TV