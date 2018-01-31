Despite slipping ratings the past couple of seasons, the NFL just cashed in on a big TV deal.

The Thursday night package of games is headed to FOX, according to Sports Business Journal.

The network will pay $550 million per year for five years. SBJ reports that FOX will air 11 regular season games on Thursday night, with a yet-to-determined amount of other Thursday games airing on the NFL Network.

CBS and NBC split the Thursday night package the past two seasons.