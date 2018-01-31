FOX Paying Big Money For Rights to Thursday Night Football Package

Icon Sportswire

FOX shelling out big money for rights to NFL's Thursay's night package

By Jimmy Traina
January 31, 2018

Despite slipping ratings the past couple of seasons, the NFL just cashed in on a big TV deal.

The Thursday night package of games is headed to FOX, according to Sports Business Journal.

The network will pay $550 million per year for five years. SBJ reports that FOX will air 11 regular season games on Thursday night, with a yet-to-determined amount of other Thursday games airing on the NFL Network.

CBS and NBC split the Thursday night package the past two seasons.

