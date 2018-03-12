The ABC sitcom Black-ish had an episode slated to air on Feb. 27 in which social and political issues in the United States including the national anthem protests by football players were discussed by characters. The episode was pulled due to "creative differences," according to Variety.

The episode was titled "Please, Baby, Please" and was replaced by a re-run. The network has no plans to air the episode of make it available to the public.

“Given our creative differences, neither ABC nor I were happy with the direction of the episode and mutually agreed not to air it,” show creator Kenya Barris told Variety. “‘Black-ish’ is a show that has spoken to all different types of people and brought them closer as a community and I’m so proud of the series.”

The episode reportedly featured a character named Dre, played by Anthony Anderson, telling his son a bedtime story before improvising and delving into his concerns about the United States. Dre and his oldest son Junior, played by Marcus Scribner, argue over the rights of athletes kneeling during the national anthem at football games.

"Black-ish" is in its fourth season.