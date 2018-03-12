Even in this day and age of pretty much everything on TV suffering from declining ratings, the news for the NCAA Selection Show has to be worrisome to execs.

The show, which aired on cable's TBS instead of over-the-air CBS for the first time ever Sunday, generated its lowest overnight rating in history -- a 1.6 -- down 52 percent from 2017's 3.3.

TBS changed the format of the show this year, announcing teams first in alphabetical order and then revealing brackets, which infuriated viewers. The broadcast also featured technical glitches, including audio not syncing up with video.

According to Sports Business Daily, the show, which aired from 6 pm-8 pm, peaked at a 2.3 from 6:15-6:30 PM ET.

In 2016, CBS and Turner Broadcasting signed an $8.8 billion, eight-year extension of their agreement to broadcast the NCAA’s men's tournament. Part of that agreement allows the network airing the title game -- this year it's Turner -- to air the Selection Show.