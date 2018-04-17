Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre recently auditioned for a spot in ESPN's Monday Night Football booth, but after his tryout, he was told he was no longer under consideration for the opening, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.

Marchand reports ESPN has already auditioned Jason Witten and Greg Olsen for the position, although both are under contract for next season, and has also considered Rex Ryan, Booger McFarland, Kurt Warner, Matt Hasselbeck, Louis Riddick and Joe Thomas along with others.

The search has picked up since Peyton Manning turned down the chance at the job, although ESPN was ready to offer him the same $6.5 million salary Jon Gruden had while in the position, Marchand reports. Marchand adds that Favre likely would have been offered similar pay if he had gotten the job.

ESPN is reportedly looking to put together a two- or three-man team for the booth. Joe Tessitore has been working as the play-by-play man in the auditions, Marchand reports.

After it was announced that last season's play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough would not return, Marchand reported Tessitore would take his place.