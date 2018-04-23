Report: Mike Francesa Wants to Return to Radio, Possibly WFAN

Mike Francesa misses radio and is interested in a return, the New York Post reported Monday.

The Post reported that Francesa, who left WFAN on December 15 after 30 years, has had discussions with other radio stations, including 98.7 ESPN New York and WOR 710 AM. Francesa has also hinted at the possibility of returning to the station where he made himself a household name.

WFAN replaced Francesa with a trio of Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott, which was beaten by ESPN New York's "Michael Kay Show" in the winter ratings book, something Francesa had never done.

Although the radio station offered Francesa to continue his show in a reduced time slot, he declined. Earlier this month, Francesa said he was working out the logistics of his next career move but was not rushing to make an announcement.

"Only three people know," Francesa said at the time. "And one is my wife."

Francesa reunited with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo for an episode of "High Heat" on MLB Network. Russo and Francesa joked about WFAN, where they worked together from 1989 to 2008.

“I’ll tell ya right now, though, there may be nobody on FAN before you know it. I guarantee it,” Russo said as the two former co-hosts cracked up laughing.

Watch Russo and Francesa's full comments below: