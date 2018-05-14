Germany Appeals to Russia for Journalist Who Exposed Doping to Get Entry for World Cup

Hajo Seppelt's Russian visa was canceled after he reported on systematic doping among Russian athletes.

By Associated Press
May 14, 2018

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has appealed to the Russian government to let in a journalist who exposed systematic doping in Russian athletics and was denied entry to Russia to report on the upcoming World Cup.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that the cancellation of Hajo Seppelt’s Russian visa was “wrong.”

Steffen Seibert said “we are convinced that it would look bad on Russia’s part if it would so obviously curb press freedom while the world is watching.”

Seibert also called on the global soccer federation FIFA to intervene.

Seppelt works for German public broadcaster ARD. FIFA confirmed last week that it had already approved his accreditation request to the World Cup and was trying to obtain further information from Russian authorities about the case.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)