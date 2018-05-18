Twitter has been around over 10 years, but radio host Mike Francesa just created a personal account this week under the @MikeFrancesa handle.

On Friday, Francesa sent his first tweet out live from Twitter's New York City offices.

The tweet said, "Long time coming, first time tweeting. Don’t waste my time with dumb stuff.​"

Long time coming, first time tweeting. Don’t waste my time with dumb stuff. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) May 18, 2018

The Sports Pope has said before that we would never see him tweeting, but people change.

"There will be a real Mike Francesa Twitter account that I will use, I will make comments on," Francesa said on Wednesday. "It will be me, and no one else."​

Francesa has been a hit on Twitter with a parody account called @MikeFrancesaNY, who tweets in his tone.

He also said he was retiring and went out with a bang in December after 30 years with the station. Another account under the @BackAftaThis handle tweets some of the funniest and best clips from Francesa's show.

That last about five months, and Francesa is now back on WFAN in the afternoon slot.

WFAN replaced Francesa with a trio of Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott but the group's show was moved to accommodate the return of Francesa.