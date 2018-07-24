Bill Simmons, HBO Agree To Multi-Year Contract Renewal

Bill Simmons will remain with HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Simmons has inked a new multi-year contract with the cable network and will continue to focus on producing sports-themed content across the portfolio.

The deal comes on the heels of Simmons's Andre the Giant documentary, which premiered in April and quickly became HBO Sports's most-watched documentary with nearly seven million viewers.

“I’m thrilled to keep going with the HBO family and can’t wait to get started on a couple of the more ambitious projects we’ve hatched,” said Simmons.

“I witnessed it firsthand with our Andre doc — when you create something unique for HBO, they’ve built so much trust and equity in their audience over the years that it’s always going to be seen. Every single time. If it’s good and it’s on HBO, it will stand out. Even though we have more entertainment choices than ever right now, HBO still cuts through in an incredibly precise, almost unassailable way — and they work better with creatives than anyone, period. I am lucky to work with them and I know it.”

In his first contract with HBO, Simmons was given his own hour-long show titled "Any Given Wednesday" and it was cancelled after 17 episodes. The show peaked with just 362,000 viewers for the second episode.

Simmons famously left ESPN in 2015 and has since started The Ringer website among his HBO endeavours.