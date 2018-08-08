American Gladiators could see a second revival after a decade off the air, according to recent reports.

The Hollywood Reporter reports MGM Television is in the process of creating a third iteration of the athletic competition to bring back the show that first ran from 1989-96 and then again in 2008.

The show – which pits civilians against the Gladiators in a string of athletic challenges and obstacle courses – is rumored to have Seth Rogen serve as the executive producer in its third iteration.

Following an eight-year run through the 1990's, the show briefly came back in 2008 with Hulk Hogan and Laila Ali hosting the program on NBC.

The original program was hosted by Mike Adamle, who was an All-American at Northwestern in 1970 before a seven-year NFL career.

All 161 episodes of the orignal American Gladiators can be found on SI TV. Subscribe today for free seven-day trial.