ESPN will unveil three new "30 for 30" documentaries over the next five months according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The network will release "Seau" exclusively on ESPN+ on Sept. 20. The film details Hall of Famer Junior Seau's career and life after football before he commited suicide in 2012. Seau was found to have suffered from CTE following an analysis of his brain by the National Institute of Health in January 2013. The movie is directed by Kirby Bradley of "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel."

The next documentary will arrive three months later with the debut of "42 to 1" on Dec. 11. Directed by ESPN's Jeremy Schapp, the film will recount Buster Douglas' upset of Mike Tyson at the Tokyo Dome in 1990.

In January 2019, ESPN will air a film on Deion Sanders that highlights his decision to play for both the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons in the same 24-hour period in October 1992. The documentary is currently untitled.

ESPN will also release its fourth season of "30 for 30 podcasts" in October. The new season will start on Oct. 16.