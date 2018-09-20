SI TV goes beyond the game and explores the athletes, coaches, families and culture around sports. Sports fans can get an opportunity to watch award-winning original sports movies, documentaries and television shows.

The newest SI TV film, 14 Back, tells the story of the historic 1978 pennant race between the Yankees and Red Sox. It was released on Sept. 20 on SI TV.

The 90-minute documentary was produced by 11-time Emmy winner Jonathan Hock and celebrates the 40th anniversary of a touchstone season in arguably the most bitter rivalry in baseball.

Other original programming includes the TV shows Planet Futbol and Crossover TV, which explore the latest news in soccer and basketball through the eyes of SI's insiders. The Wilder Project looks at social issues surrounding athletes through the eyes of senior writer Charlotte Wilder.

Popular movies like Caddyshack and The Replacements are also available on SI TV.

You can watch SI TV on SI.TV, Amazon Channels, fuboTV and an app for Roku, iOS or Android.