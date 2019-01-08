ESPN teased new 30 for 30 documentaries featuring Lance Armstrong, Dennis Rodman, Florence Griffith-Joyner, Michael Vick and the Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz rivalry.

The trailer came out during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

More details were not immediately available.

Vick, Lance, Rodman, Flo-Jo, Chuck and Tito...



What if I told you our best is yet to come? pic.twitter.com/mNpm0gJtsg — 30 for 30 (@30for30) January 8, 2019

Awful Announcing reported all these films are not coming in 2019, with some set to premiere in 2020.

The next 30 for 30 to premiere on ESPN will be "Deion's Double Play." The film, which will be released Jan. 31, will chronicle the 24 hours in October 1992 when Deion Sanders attempted to play in an NFL and an MLB game on the same day.

Our next 30 for 30 will star @DeionSanders



"Deion's Double Play" premieres January 31st on @espn pic.twitter.com/HTwTWNQKMP — 30 for 30 (@30for30) December 12, 2018

There is also a planned 10-part series titled "The Last Dance." That series focuses on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and will premiere in 2020. 30 for 30 is celebrating its 10th-year anniversary in 2019.