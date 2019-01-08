ESPN to Release 30 for 30s Films on Lance Armstrong, Dennis Rodman, FloJo and More

ESPN teased new 30 for 30 documentaries featuring Lance Armstrong, Dennis Rodman, Florence Griffith Joyner, Michael Vick and more.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 08, 2019

ESPN teased new 30 for 30 documentaries featuring Lance Armstrong, Dennis Rodman, Florence Griffith-Joyner, Michael Vick and the Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz rivalry.

The trailer came out during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

More details were not immediately available.

Awful Announcing reported all these films are not coming in 2019, with some set to premiere in 2020.

The next 30 for 30 to premiere on ESPN will be "Deion's Double Play." The film, which will be released Jan. 31, will chronicle the 24 hours in October 1992 when Deion Sanders attempted to play in an NFL and an MLB game on the same day.

There is also a planned 10-part series titled "The Last Dance." That series focuses on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and will premiere in 2020. 30 for 30 is celebrating its 10th-year anniversary in 2019.

