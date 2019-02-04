College football and MLB host Adnan Virk is reportedly planning to pursue a lawyer after being fired by ESPN on Friday, according to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch.

According to Deitsch, Virk is looking into what remains from his ESPN contract and discuss other issues related to the company's decision to fire him. Virk had recently signed a new multi-year contract with ESPN.

The New York Post initially reported that Virk was accused of leaking confidential company information to the media on multiple occasions and was escorted off of the Bristol campus on Friday. ESPN felt that Virk failed to cooperate during the investigation.

Virk, 40, became the studio's lead host for college football game coverage and was a regular host on "Baseball Tonight."

ESPN has yet to offer any specifics surrounding Virk's dismissal.