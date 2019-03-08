As we celebrate International Women’s Day with the theme “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change” as a global message to promote gender equality and empowerment, Univision Deportes will honor the day by making history of its own during Friday night’s broadcast of Liga MX’s fixture between Veracruz and Santos Laguna.

As part of the network’s theme Juntas Somos Super Mujeres (Together We are Super Women) the game’s entire package—pregame and the live fixture—will be produced by an all-female team. Iris Cisneros, who already made history last year by becoming the first woman to call a match on Spanish-language television in the U.S., will call the game next to her colleague, analyst and ex-Chivas Femenil player Ana Caty Hernandez. Prior to the game, they will join Lindsay Casinelli, Karina Herrera and Guadalupe Flores as they host the night's double-header.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always dreamed of being part of this industry and to tell the world my love for this sport,” says Hernandez. “So for me, to be to be part of key changes in our society, it will always feel as a great sense of pride, responsibility and a commitment because ultimately I think people and our audience remember these changes through the years.”

Casinelli agrees with her colleague, saying that although there are challenging circumstances for women in the industry, they are all worth it for moments like this. “This isn’t about getting more opportunities than men, it’s about equality. Ten years ago, it was inconceivable that women in the industry would receive the same respect as men as they get today. So this is only the beginning.”

During the week, the network has also been putting more women’s voices (on and off the pitch) at the forefront of its shows Contacto Deportivo, Locura Deportiva, Futbol Central and Linea de Cuatro.

“During International Women’s day, it’s an honor for us to celebrate their accomplishments,” said Univision’s executive director Vince Sadusky in a press release. “And through this tribute, we recognize the positive impact these Latinas have on the communities we serve.”

Much still has to be done in the game in order to create parity and gender equality, especially in sports journalism and soccer—and even more so in the Hispanic and Latino community. But as major networks like Univision take steps forward, perhaps this one day of celebration will become an everyday occurrence.