Twitter Roasts Mike Francesa After Lack of Response to 'Outrageous Misinformation' Claim

Francesa said he would release a statement responding to "outrageous misinformation and outright lies" on Saturday afternoon.

By Michael Shapiro
March 23, 2019

Mike Francesa has been atop the New York sports radio game for three decades, but the Sports Pope could use a few lessons on Twitter.

Francesa announced he would release statement regarding some "outrageous misinformation and outright lies," early Saturday afternoon, but then failed to send a follow-up to his original tweet. We may never know exactly what exactly prompted the original tweet. 

The WFAN host drew plenty of ire for his Twitter mishap on Saturday. Check out some of the best reactions below.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Thursday that WFAN "held recent talks to sign SiriusXM host Adam Schein," potentially pairing to two before tabbing Schein as Francesca's successor. Francesa has done his radio show solo since Mike and the Mad Dog ended in 2008. 

