Mike Francesa has been atop the New York sports radio game for three decades, but the Sports Pope could use a few lessons on Twitter.

Francesa announced he would release statement regarding some "outrageous misinformation and outright lies," early Saturday afternoon, but then failed to send a follow-up to his original tweet. We may never know exactly what exactly prompted the original tweet.

Due to the outrageous misinformation and outright lies that continue to be reported and the constant requests for me to comment. I will make a statement here. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) March 23, 2019

The WFAN host drew plenty of ire for his Twitter mishap on Saturday. Check out some of the best reactions below.

America is used to waiting for a specially prepared statement from a that takes forever to get here. #francesareport https://t.co/QdKi3FXA2c — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) March 23, 2019

A nation waits ... https://t.co/9xbwNKkhtF — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 23, 2019

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Thursday that WFAN "held recent talks to sign SiriusXM host Adam Schein," potentially pairing to two before tabbing Schein as Francesca's successor. Francesa has done his radio show solo since Mike and the Mad Dog ended in 2008.