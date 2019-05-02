Dan Patrick Says He's Undergoing 'Light Chemo' for Chronic Joint Pain

Dan Patrick revealed that he's undergoing "light chemo" to treat his intense joint pain. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 02, 2019

The host of The Dan Patrick Show revealed that he's suffered from Polymyalgia rheumatica over the past seven years. He compared it to having the flu but not being nauseous and at times his "mind and mouth are not working together." He called the pain so intense, he thought he was dying and everything was laborious.

He recalled having to use the pain killer Vicodin to play golf. 

Patrick says he was taking the drug prednisone at first but hated what it did to him. He finally found a hospital in New York that offered light chemo IVs. The side effects of the treatment have included everyday headaches and slight memory loss. 

He described moments where he can't remember things, including forgetting Albert Pujols' last name last week and forgetting what he ate for dinner.

Patrick said he's finally feeling relief from the treatment, but he has five more to go until he's finished with it in September. He thanked fans for sticking through it. 

The 62-year-old has been on the air with his show since 2007.

