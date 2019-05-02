Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 8 of Game of Thrones

If you've ever wondered how Stephen A. Smith would have reacted as the Battle of Winterfell unfolded, ESPN's Katie Nolan has your answer.

After Sunday's epic episode, sports and Game of Thrones fans took on the responsibility of bringing the two realms together. Arya Stark's clutch dagger against the Night King was compared to Damian Lillard's game-winning shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bran Stark's uselessness in the midst of tragedy was (savagely) compared to Kyle Lowry's playoff woes.

And on Wednesday's segment of Always Late on ESPN, Nolan took the GOT-sports mash-up one step further, providing an accurate breakdown of the battle's events using old analysis clips from Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, Ray Lewis, Adam Schefter and others.

"It was something spectacular to behold, and both teams lived up to the hype," Smith would have said about the battle.

sports media breaks down the battle of winterfell pic.twitter.com/d0DfDpFdE2 — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) May 1, 2019

In addition to reactions to the battle itself, the aforementioned hosts also had takes on individual performances from the likes of Jon Snow, the Night King, the Dothraki, Bran Stark and Cersei.

"What do you want to be when the game is done, son?" Lewis "says" on the subject of Jon Snow. "Because everybody has a choice to either deal with you, or not. And that's why I think this kid is getting himself in a bad situation."

With three episodes left in Season 8 and several of the main characters' fates still up in the air, there will likely be a lot more for these sports media figures to provide hot takes on again soon. Here's to hoping we get to hear them.