Robin Roberts, host of Good Morning America, will reportedly receive the Sager Strong Award during the NBA Awards next month, Turner announced on Monday.

Roberts will be the third-ever recipient of the award, which is named after sideline reporter Craig Sager, who passed away in 2016 after a long bout with cancer.

Monty Williams and Dikembe Mutombo were the first two people to earn the honor. The Sager Strong Award is given to "an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace."

Roberts joined ESPN in 1990, where she anchored SportsCenter and NFL Primetime. She joined Good Morning America in 2005. In 2007, Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer, and in 2012, she was diagnosed with myelodysplatic syndrome (MDS).

The NBA Awards are scheduled to take place on June 24 and will air on TNT at 9 p.m. ET.