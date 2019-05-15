ESPN is opening a studio at The Linq Hotel along the Las Vegas Strip in 2020, the outlet announced Tuesday.

ESPN will partner with Caesars Entertainment Group to build the new facility. Caesars will also serve as ESPN's official odds data supplier across television and digital programming and content. The studio will serve as ESPN's Vegas hub during major sporting sporting events and will create odds-related content, including "Daily Wager" segments.

"The sports betting landscape has changed, and fans are coming to us for this kind of information more than ever before," said Mike Morrison, ESPN's vice president of business development, in a statement. "We are poised to expand our coverage in a big way and working with a category leader like Caesars Entertainment will help us serve these highly engaged, diverse sports fans with the best and most relevant content possible."

Sports gambling in the United States continues to grow in popularity as more states legalize it. In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of striking down a federal ban on sports betting.

As of Wednesday, eight states—Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi, West Virginia, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island—had fully legalized sports gambling.