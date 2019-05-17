It Appears Mike Francesa Fell Asleep While Caller Discusses Why Baseball Is Boring

Francesa may have fallen victim to the sleepies this week. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 17, 2019

Baseball is "so boring" that just talking about it may have put Mike Francesa to sleep.

During his afternoon show on Thursday, Francesa appeared to have dozed off as a caller rambled on about how the Yankees needed to "lower ticket prices and shorten the season" because of how unentertaining baseball has been.

Francesa's eyes drooped before he noticeably perked up after a second.

While the clip might be irony at its finest, this isn't the first time Francesa has snoozed off on the job. Francesa repeatedly denied falling asleep on the air before coming clean to TMZ about an incident in 2012.

“That was that one time. And actually, there was a backstory there,” Francesa said. “The Sweeny [Murti] 12 seconds that you’re talking about, which is famous. I had actually had my son in the hospital all night the night before with an asthma attack, so I hadn’t been to sleep. If my wife had told me to take a nap the day before I did the show, it would’ve been a smart idea. But that tape does follow me around. It was on national TV like four nights in a row when it happened.”

Francesa hasn't discussed his latest case of the sleepies, but maybe it's time to cut the simulcast. That's when he'll be able to take a quick nap in peace.

