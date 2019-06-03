Actor, Comedian Tracy Morgan to Host 2019 ESPY Awards Show

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner)

Morgna has received multiple Emmy nominations throughout his career.

By Kaelen Jones
June 03, 2019

Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan will host the 2019 ESPY Awards, ESPN announced in a release on Monday.

Morgan currently stars on The Last O.G. and is also recognized for his work on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live.

"I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS,” Morgan said. “I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!"

Last year, renowned racecar driver Danica Patrick became the first woman to host the show.

The 2019 ESPYs will air live on ABC on Wednesday, July 10. The event is set to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

