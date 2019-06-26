ESPN broadcaster and Outside the Lines host Bob Ley announced his retirement on Wednesday. Ley will exit ESPN's airwaves by the end of June.

Ley made quite the imprint in his 40 years with the network. ESPN commentators and personalities flooded Twitter shortly after Ley's announcement, sharing memories and appreciation of the 64-year-old broadcaster.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to Ley's announcement below:

Bob has been the conscience of our company from the moment it began. No one ever meant more to ESPN. Best of luck Bob, and thanks. https://t.co/m6oImx7nvt — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) June 26, 2019

The most respected voice at ESPN. Bob Ley has always been the conscience of sports journalism. https://t.co/Rz2UI0haMe — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 26, 2019

2 wks before ESPN debuted in Sept 1979, @BobLeyESPN was offered a job. He had 18 hrs to decide btwn two offers. Thank goodness for all of us he chose ESPN. Today, our longest-tenured voice has announced his retirement after 40 yrs. We salute you, Bob. https://t.co/AhgEksIFxs pic.twitter.com/ScAhdb9Tbf — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) June 26, 2019

When asked who the best person I’ve ever worked with, the answer is easy: Bob Ley. General, you will be missed by so many. I feel lucky to call you a friend. Thank you for everything. https://t.co/HTY1bNWjji — Marc Connolly (@mconnolly10) June 26, 2019

yeah, i’ll say more on this. my first espn appearance was on otl in 2006. whew, i was nervous. i survived it. i probably did a couple of appearances over the next year and change. https://t.co/olI28yhFOf — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 26, 2019

Ley is ESPN's longest-tenured broadcaster. He has been with the network since its inception in 1979.