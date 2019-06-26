ESPN Employees, Media Members Share Stories After Bob Ley's Retirement News

Ley announced on Wednesday he will retire from ESPN in June after 40 years with the network. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 26, 2019

ESPN broadcaster and Outside the Lines host Bob Ley announced his retirement on Wednesday. Ley will exit ESPN's airwaves by the end of June. 

Ley made quite the imprint in his 40 years with the network. ESPN commentators and personalities flooded Twitter shortly after Ley's announcement, sharing memories and appreciation of the 64-year-old broadcaster.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to Ley's announcement below:

Ley is ESPN's longest-tenured broadcaster. He has been with the network since its inception in 1979. 

