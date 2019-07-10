The sports world's best and brightest will be out in force Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the 2019 ESPYs.

Following its Women's World Cup parade and rally in New York, the United States women's national team will be in LA for the award show.

The Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, gymnast Simone Biles, USWNT star Alex Morgan and U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin are up for Best Female Athlete.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Red Sox star Mookie Betts, this season's NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and golfer Brooks Koepka are up for Best Male Athlete.

Bill Russell will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage award, while the Jimmy V award is being given to coach Rob Mendez.

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's event:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch on ESPN