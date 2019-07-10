2019 ESPYs: How to Watch Online, TV Channel, Live Stream

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Find out how to watch the 2019 ESPYs on Wednesday, July 10.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 10, 2019

The sports world's best and brightest will be out in force Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California for the 2019 ESPYs.

Following its Women's World Cup parade and rally in New York, the United States women's national team will be in LA for the award show. 

The Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, gymnast Simone Biles, USWNT star Alex Morgan and U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin are up for Best Female Athlete. 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Red Sox star Mookie Betts, this season's NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and golfer Brooks Koepka are up for Best Male Athlete. 

Bill Russell will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage award, while the Jimmy V award is being given to coach Rob Mendez. 

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's event:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch on ESPN

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message