Disney will offer a streaming bundle with Disney+, ESPN+ and ad-supported Hulu for $12.99 per month, CEO Bob Iger said on Tuesday.

The bundle will be available to purchase on Nov. 12, the launch date of Disney+. Iger revealed the plans for the new streaming service during Disney's quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts, according to Variety. He also said Disney+ will have less to stream than Netflix, per Variety's Brian Steinberg.

Content on Disney+ will include movie franchises owned by the company, like Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Pixar movies and plenty of its TV shows. One of its top-billed new shows to debut on the streaming platform is The Mandalorian, a live-action Star Wars series. Disney+ will also have top content from FOX, including all 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Disney's new streaming service looks to compete with others like Netflix and HBO Now.