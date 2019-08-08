Jimmy Fallon is ready for football season.

Five episodes of The Tonight Show will air live after NFL games this fall on NBC, the network announced on Thursday. The telecasts kick off on Sept. 8 following the highly anticipated matchup between the Patriots and Steelers in New England. Guests Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Kelly Clarkson will join Fallon, and country singer Kane Brown will perform.

The additional Sunday shows will air on Oct. 6, 20, 27 and Dec. 1 after local news broadcasts.

The Tonight Show's fall season will also begin with live broadcasts on Sept. 23-27. Fallon has hosted other live shows following big events, such as the recent Democratic presidential primary debates on June 26 and 27. The show also aired live after Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl XLIX.