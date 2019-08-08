'The Tonight Show' to Air Live on Sundays After NFL Games

Jimmy Fallon is ready for football season.

By Jenna West
August 08, 2019

Jimmy Fallon is ready for football season.

Five episodes of The Tonight Show will air live after NFL games this fall on NBC, the network announced on Thursday. The telecasts kick off on Sept. 8 following the highly anticipated matchup between the Patriots and Steelers in New England. Guests Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan and Kelly Clarkson will join Fallon, and country singer Kane Brown will perform.

The additional Sunday shows will air on Oct. 6, 20, 27 and Dec. 1 after local news broadcasts. 

The Tonight Show's fall season will also begin with live broadcasts on Sept. 23-27. Fallon has hosted other live shows following big events, such as the recent Democratic presidential primary debates on June 26 and 27. The show also aired live after Super Bowl LII and Super Bowl XLIX.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message