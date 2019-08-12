NFL reporter Ed Werder was re-hired by ESPN on Monday, the company announced.

Werder was let go by ESPN amid a round of layoffs in May 2017 after a decade with the company from 1998-2007.

“I am very much looking forward to being back on the team where I feel I most belong,” Werder said in an ESPN press release. “I’m grateful for this opportunity and thankful to all the people who have made it a reality. It will be tremendous to again be covering great stories and events with an ESPN press credential.”

Werder will return to his role as a Dallas-based reporter for ESPN. He will largely appear on ESPN as a Cowboys reporter, returning to the organization he has covered since 1989. Werder previously worked for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the Dallas Morning News in the 1990s.

Werder was honored with the Dick McCann Memorial Award in 2017, an honor given by the Pro Football Writers of America for "recognition of long and distinguished reporting."