On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with former tennis player and three-time French Open champion Arantxa Sanchez Vicario about the 2017 French Open. Vicario discusses what the tournament means to her after winning three of her four career Grand Slam titles in Paris, as a Spanish player and as one of the youngest winners of the Roland Garros women's title, after she defeated then-World No. 1 Steffi Graf at the 1989 French Open at the age of 17. Wertheim and Vicario also talk about Rafael Nadal and his chances at winning the title in Paris this year, which women's players have a shot at the title, and more.

Also on the podcast, Vicario makes her picks for who win the men's and women's titles at the 2017 French Open.

