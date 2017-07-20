Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Wimbledon Injury, Recovery

Jon Wertheim
13 minutes ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim visits Bethanie Mattek-Sands in New York City, where she is recovering from a knee inury she suffered during her second round singles match at Wimbledon. Mattek-Sands suffered a dislocated patella and ruptured patella tendon and needed surgery to repair the injury, and she explains what was going through her mind on court, what happened in the moments afterwards and what she thought when she looked at her knee on court. Mattek-Sands also talks about her rehab process, including what her day-to-day entails, how she gets around, what her timeline is for recovery and a return to tennis, and more. 

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Kim Clijsters | Paul Annacone

Wertheim and Mattek-Sands also talk about the support she received from the tennis community, the Wimbledon doubles final, and more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters