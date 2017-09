On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim and SI.com tennis producer Jamie Lisanti check in from the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows. After nearly a week of U.S. Open matches, Wertheim and Lisanti discuss the storylines of the tournament so far, including Maria Sharapova's return, the early-round struggles of men's favorites Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the wide-open men's draw after a slew of upsets in the first few rounds, the battle for the World No. 1, the sellout of U.S. Open tickets and grounds passes and more.

