On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Paul Annacone from the 2017 U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, following the quarterfinals round. Annacone discusses Roger Federer's loss to Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday night, including how he think's Federer will recover, what happened in the match, what were the missed opportunities against del Potro, why del Potro's forehand is the biggest weapon on the men's tour and more. Annacone and Wertheim also talk about the del Potro matchup against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, Nadal's coaching situation, Sloane Stephens, and more.

Also on the podcast, Annacone shares insights from his new book, Coaching for Life.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.