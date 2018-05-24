2018 French Open Men's, Women's Draws Released

The men's and women's draw for the 2018 French Open were released on Thursday in Paris. The tournament begins two days later on May 27 and will be played until June 10.

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are the top seeds of the men's and women's tournaments, respectively.

Nadal won last year's event on the men's side.

Jelena Ostapenko is the defending champion on the women's side and she will begin her title defense against Kateryna Kozlova. World No. 1 Halep will start against Alison Riske in the first round.

The projected men’s quarterfinals are Nadal vs. Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic vs. Juan Martin Del Potro, David Goffin vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev.

On the women’s side, the possible quarterfinals match-ups are Halep vs. Caroline Garcia, Garbine Muguruza vs. Karolina Pliskova, Jelena Ostapenko vs. Elina Svitolina and Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Wozniacki.

Andy Murray will miss his first French Open since 2013.

On the women's side, Serena Williams makes her return to Grand Slam tennis ranked at No. 453, and it's unlikely she'll be a contender for a title run. However, because she's Serena and she's that good, anything can happen. She'll face Karolina Pliskova in the first round.

Svitolina and Halep are favorites in the women's field.

Ten–time Roland Garros champion Nadal is considered the favorite on the men's side.