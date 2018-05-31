Serena Williams Fights Back to Win Second Round Match at French Open

Williams will face Julia Goerges or Alison Van Uytvanck in the third round.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 31, 2018

Serena Williams beat to No. 17 seed Ashleigh Barty in the second round of the French Open on Thursday. 

She won 3–6, 6–3, 6–4 to move on to the third round.

Williams dropped the first set to Barty 6–3.

But Williams didn't go down after that loss and mounted a comeback in the second set. She got the momentum early, taking a four games to one lead before winning the set 6–3 

The 36-year-old unseeded Williams then took a 3–1 lead in the deciding final set before winning 6–4.

On Tuesday, Williams won her first Gland Slam match following the birth of her daughter in September, beating Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets. She hadn't had a Grand Slam victory since she won the 2017 Australian Open. 

Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros. She'll face Julia Goerges or Alison Van Uytvanck in the third round. 

