How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Angelique Kerber Wimbledon Final

By Scooby Axson
July 13, 2018

Serena Williams is two sets away from making history as she attempts to win Wimbledon for the eighth time when takes on Angelique Kerber in the ladies' final.

Williams is in the finals again and got there with a 6-2, 6-4 over Julia Görges. Kerber is seeking her first Wimbledon crown after a semifinal victory over Jelena Ostapenko.

A victory would give the 36–year–old Williams a 24th Grand Slam trophy and tie Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Williams gave birth to her first child only 10 1/2 months ago, forcing her to miss last season's final three majors. Her last Wimbledon title came in 2016 and was a straight set victory.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

